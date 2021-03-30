ANL 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.41%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.36%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
DGKC 118.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.59%)
EPCL 54.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.2%)
FCCL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HASCOL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.16%)
JSCL 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.49%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.07%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 87.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.88%)
PRL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.12%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
TRG 150.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-2.7%)
UNITY 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.22%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -16.52 (-0.35%)
BR30 24,725 Decreased By ▼ -192.04 (-0.77%)
KSE100 44,276 Decreased By ▼ -156.18 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,182 Decreased By ▼ -82.07 (-0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Turkish lira weakens 0.6% after central bank deputy removed

  • The currency plunged after the central bank governor was removed in a surprise move last week.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira weakened some 0.6% against the US dollar on Tuesday, to its weakest in since March 22, after President Tayyip Erdogan replaced the deputy central bank governor.

The lira stood at 8.2720 against the dollar at 0430 GMT after touching 8.29 in thin trade earlier, weakening from a close of 8.2245 on Monday. The currency plunged after the central bank governor was removed in a surprise move last week.

Tayyip Erdogan lira Turkey lira vs dollar

