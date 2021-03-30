Markets
Turkish lira weakens 0.6% after central bank deputy removed
- The currency plunged after the central bank governor was removed in a surprise move last week.
ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira weakened some 0.6% against the US dollar on Tuesday, to its weakest in since March 22, after President Tayyip Erdogan replaced the deputy central bank governor.
The lira stood at 8.2720 against the dollar at 0430 GMT after touching 8.29 in thin trade earlier, weakening from a close of 8.2245 on Monday. The currency plunged after the central bank governor was removed in a surprise move last week.
