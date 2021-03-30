ANL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.83%)
JGB yields rise on weak demand for 2-year notes, firmer US bond yields

  • The 30-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.640%.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday as an auction for two-year notes witnessed weak demand, and yields on US Treasury five-year notes hit a one-year high.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.080%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.455%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.640%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.140%, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.685%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.20 point to 151.27, with a trading volume of 12,224 lots.

JGB yields rise on weak demand for 2-year notes, firmer US bond yields

