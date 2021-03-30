Markets
JGB yields rise on weak demand for 2-year notes, firmer US bond yields
- The 30-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.640%.
30 Mar 2021
TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday as an auction for two-year notes witnessed weak demand, and yields on US Treasury five-year notes hit a one-year high.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.080%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.455%.
The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.140%, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.
The 40-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.685%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.20 point to 151.27, with a trading volume of 12,224 lots.
Comments