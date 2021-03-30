ANL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
ASC 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.55%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.74%)
AVN 88.01 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.44%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
BYCO 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.61%)
DGKC 120.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.6%)
EPCL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.94%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.26%)
FFL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
HASCOL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.46%)
HUBC 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.98%)
JSCL 21.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.33%)
KAPCO 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
MLCF 44.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
PAEL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.98%)
PIBTL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.27%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.69%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.46%)
TRG 157.26 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.01%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.15%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,794 Increased By ▲ 50.57 (1.07%)
BR30 25,236 Increased By ▲ 318.66 (1.28%)
KSE100 44,748 Increased By ▲ 316.09 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,399 Increased By ▲ 134.86 (0.74%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars slightly higher as risk-appetite recovers

  • The New Zealand dollar was 0.14% higher at $0.7011 as investors also positioned for month-end, strategists said.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were slightly higher on Tuesday, as risk appetite in Asia recovered after Wall Street pared losses sparked by a hedge fund default that hit investment banks.

The New Zealand dollar was 0.14% higher at $0.7011 as investors also positioned for month-end, strategists said.

The kiwi is on track to shed 3.07% in March, which would be its worst monthly performance and its first quarterly loss in a year.

Investors fretting about the potential fallout from the collapse of Archegos Capital had earlier sought the safe haven greenback, although those jitters eased as the Asian trading day got underway.

The Australian dollar was slightly higher at $0.7643, on track to close the month - which has been riddled with volatility in bonds, oil and commodity prices - 0.92% lower.

The commodity-sensitive currency largely shrugged off falls in iron ore and oil on Tuesday, as shipping traffic resumed through the Suez Canal and attention switched to an OPEC+ meeting this week where the extension of supply curbs may be on the table.

The Aussie, which the Commonwealth Bank says "is undervalued relative to commodity prices," is well supported at the $0.7600 level and faces resistance at $0.7660.

Both currencies should be supported in coming months by elevated risk sentiment globally, driven by unprecedented stimulus and progress in COVID-19 vaccination programmes, strategists said.

Australian government bond yields were 8 basis points higher at 1.77% on Tuesday, mirroring a spike in Treasury yields overnight that was driven by inflation concerns.

The Australian 10-year futures contract was 8 ticks lower to 98.19, implying a yield of 1.81%.

New Zealand government bonds were also lower with yields 7-8 basis points higher at the longer end of the curve.

Australian Dollar Commonwealth Bank New Zealand government bonds WallStreet NZ dollars

Australia, NZ dollars slightly higher as risk-appetite recovers

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Six schoolchildren crushed to death

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters