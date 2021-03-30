Anti-polio campaign begins in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Muhammad Abbas Baloch today inaugurated a three-day anti-polio campaign by administering drops to children up to five years of age in Sindh Government Hospital Qasimabad, Hyderabad on Monday.

On the occasion the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch directed the concerned officers to utilize all possible resources to make the anti-polio campaign successful while strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs should also be ensured.

On the occasion, Dr Dilip Kumar, focal person of anti-polio campaign giving briefing informed that the 3-day campaign starting from March 29 and after that two days are fixed for catch-up days. He informed that 328,477 children of up to five years of age would be vaccinated.

