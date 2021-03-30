‘Subsidised loan worth Rs7.127bn disbursed among youths’

ISLAMABAD: Muham-mad Usman Dar, SAPM on Youth Affairs, on Monday, said that subsidised loan amounting to Rs7.127 billion had been disbursed to 5,852 youths.

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting on PM’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Program (YES).

The meeting was attended by Dar, secretary planning, and senior officials of the government.

Dar apprised the minister regarding the progress of two of the components already launched under the PMKJP i.e. Youth Entrepreneurship Progra-mme (YES).

He informed the minister that so far, subsidised loan amounting to Rs7.127 billion had been disbursed to 5,852 youths.

Federal Minister Asad Umar said that the scope of the programme would be further expanded to provide loans to about one lakh youths for employment generation and socio-economic uplift.

The minister directed that the possibility of introduction of a new tier of financing of up to 200,000 might be explored, in consultation with the financial institutions including microfinance institutions, who had expertise in financing funding at the micro-level, where traditional banks were generally not lending.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021