LNG tankers heading to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands
- Estimated arrival dates, often revised by port authorities and AIS Live ship-tracking data on
30 Mar 2021
The following liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are expected to arrive in Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands in the coming weeks.
Estimated arrival dates, often revised by port authorities and AIS Live ship-tracking data on Refinitiv Eikon, are updated below.
Some tankers heading for Belgium and Britain may be loading at the terminal.
Those expected to load are indicated with an (L).
Those likely to perform ship-to-ship transfers are indicated with (STS).
Tankers that have docked are indicated with (A).
