ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton dips on firm dollar; focus on planting report

  • The dollar hit a more than four-month high, making cotton more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

ICE cotton futures edged lower in choppy trading on Monday, pressured by a firmer dollar, while expectations for a reduction to forecasts for planted acreage in a federal report due later this week put a floor under prices.

Cotton contracts for May were down 0.12 cent or 0.2pc at 80.26 cents per lb by 10:59 A.M EDT. It traded within a range of 79.93 and 80.85 cents a lb.

The dollar hit a more than four-month high, making cotton more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's planting intentions report is due at 1600 GMT on Wednesday. A Reuters poll forecasts U.S. cotton acreage at 11.905 million acres for the 2021/22 marketing year.

"The trade is looking for a number under 12 million acres because of the strong competition from soybeans, corn, groundnuts and grain sorghum," said Keith Brown, principal at cotton brokers Keith Brown and Co in Georgia.

In a potential escalation of tensions with top cotton buyer China, the United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two American religious-rights officials in a dispute over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims.

Last week, the China branch of the cotton trade body Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) said it had not found signs of forced labor related to cotton production in Xinjiang.

China could continue to buy U.S. cotton due to its quality and availability, Brown said, adding, "until they (China) can get a sure amount of their own cotton planted, they'll continue to buy U.S. cotton."

Total futures market volume fell by 37,042 to 9,081 lots. Data showed total open interest fell 3,334 to 228,758 contracts in the previous session.

Corn Soybeans USDA Dollar U.S. Department of Agriculture ICE cotton Keith Brown BCI Better Cotton Initiative U.S. cotton cotton buyer

Cotton dips on firm dollar; focus on planting report

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Hammad Azhar to replace Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for COVID-19

Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters