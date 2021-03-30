ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Zartaj appreciates PM for taking public interest decisions

  • She said that Pakistan's policy of smart lockdown was acknowledged by world leaders and international organizations.
APP Updated 30 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Monday appreciated the decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve lives of common man and economy of the country.

The PM’s smart lockdown policy had proved successful in averting the lethal wave of coronavirus in Pakistan, she said while talking to a private television channel.

She said that Pakistan's policy of smart lockdown was acknowledged by world leaders and international organizations.

In the past, she said the governments had been focusing on imports but incumbent government under the dynamic vision of Imran Khan was concentrating on exports.

The foreign reserves, remittances and stock exchange were showing upward trend besides construction sector, she claimed.

Replying to a question about third wave of corona virus, Zartaj Gull said: "It is more lethal than previous but we have adopted precautionary measures for tackling the pandemic in a proper manner."

We had sufficient arrangements to avert the bad affects of COVID-19, she said.

Commenting on reshuffling in the cabinet, Zartaj Gull said the prime minister wanted to provide relief to common man and for this; changes were being made to achieve better performance in the finance sector.

She however appreciated the efforts of Hafeez Sheikh for taking all best possible measures for streamlining the finance matters.

She hoped that new economic team under the leadership of Hamad Azhar would make comprehensive policies to provide relief to common man and control inflation.

Hamad Azhar Smart lockdown Zartaj Gull pandemic COVID19 Imran Khan Foreign reserves

