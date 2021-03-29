ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Iraq signs agreement with Total for four energy projects

  • Total to construct gas plant, seawater project.
  • To develop Artawi oilfield.
  • multi-billion-dollar investment.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

BAGHDAD: Iraq has signed a heads-of-agreement deal with French firm Total spanning four projects involving natural gas, solar energy and seawater reprocessing, the oil ministry said on Monday.

Total will make a "multi-billion-dollar" investment and the four initial deals will be submitted to the cabinet for final approval, Oil Minister Ihsan Abul Jabbar was quoted as saying in a ministry statement.

The agreement was signed during a visit by Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne, it said.

Total will build a facility to produce natural gas at five southern oilfields West Qurna 2, Majnoon, Artawi, Tuba and Luhais, the ministry said in a statement.

It is expected to produce 300 million cubic feet of gas per day (mcf/d) and double that after a second phase of development, it said.

No timeline was provided.

Iraq's gas development plans have long focused on BGC, a $17 billion joint venture involving Royal Dutch Shell, state-run South Gas Company and Japan's Mitsubishi.

Total will also take hold of a seawater injection project, on hold for a decade, which is core to the development of southern oilfields which account for most of Iraq's production.

It will have the capacity to treat 2.5 million barrels of seawater per day initially and aims partly to flush oil to the surface. It is expected to help overcome declines in output from fields such as Rumaila, West Qurna, Zubair and Majnoon.

Total will also help boost output from the Artawi oilfield to 200,000 barrels per day of oil (bpd) from 60,000 bpd now, the statement said.

The fourth project will see Total build a 1,000-megawatt (MW) solar power plant as Iraq looks to boost its renewable energy potential.

natural gas Total solar energy seawater reprocessing Iraq signs agreement with Total Iraq's gas development plans

Iraq signs agreement with Total for four energy projects

President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for COVID-19

Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters