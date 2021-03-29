Norway urges its citizens to leave Myanmar amid violence

OSLO: Norway's foreign ministry on Monday urged all Norwegian citizens to leave Myanmar because of an increase in violence following the military's crackdown on people protesting against the Feb. 1 coup.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed in clashes with security forces.

"It is still possible to leave Myanmar but this may change at short notice," the Norwegian foreign ministry said in a statement, while adding that the policy change had been made in coordination with other Nordic countries.

Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor is among the companies with operations in Myanmar.

"There are two Norwegians in Myanmar for Telenor, who are there without families. They both hold key positions in securing Telenor Myanmar's operations," a Telenor spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

"We have also just received the updated travel advice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and will now make a comprehensive assessment of these," he added.