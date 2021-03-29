World
UK doesn't have vaccine surplus to share
- "Our first priority is to protect the British public, and the vaccine rollout is continuing to that end," the spokesman told reporters. "We don't currently have a surplus of vaccines, but we will consider how they are best allocated as they become available."
LONDON: Britain does not currently have a surplus of COVID-19 vaccines to share with other countries, but will consider how to share any future surplus if there is one, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday
