ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Greek cabinet clears EU-funded recovery plan, eyeing big boost in growth

  • "The national recovery plan may add up to seven percentage points to GDP on a six-year horizon, on top of the natural growth rate of Greece's economy, and add 200,000 jobs," said Prime Minister.
  • The Greek plan will now be debated in parliament before being submitted in its final form to Brussels, ahead of an end-April deadline.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

ATHENS: Greece's cabinet on Monday approved a national recovery plan that it hopes will boost economic growth by as much as seven percentage points over the next six years and create tens of thousands of jobs.

Under the multi-billion euro coronavirus recovery package agreed by European Union leaders last year, Athens is to get 19.4 billion euros in grants and 12.7 billion euros in cheap loans over the coming years, equal to about 16% of its gross domestic product.

"The national recovery plan may add up to seven percentage points to GDP on a six-year horizon, on top of the natural growth rate of Greece's economy, and add 200,000 jobs," said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, calling the plan "a bridge to the post-COVID-19 era".

Under last year's EU agreement, the European Commission will be allowed to raise up to 750 billion euros on capital markets and pass on the money to member states worst hit by the pandemic through payments linked to jointly agreed reform and investment plans, partly as grants and partly as loans.

The Commission expects the first tranches of the package to be paid out in the summer.

The Greek plan will now be debated in parliament before being submitted in its final form to Brussels, ahead of an end-April deadline.

A MORE COMPETITIVE ECONOMY

Mitsotakis told ministers the recovery plan could mobilise nearly 60 billion euros ($70.66 billion), adding leverage from the private sector via equity capital and loans.

The plan's four main pillars comprise projects on green energy, digitalisation, boosting employment and investment and reforms to upgrade education and health, Mitsotakis said.

"It is a unique opportunity to radically change the Greek economy's model and lead it towards a more outward-looking, competitive one with a more efficient and digitalised state and a tax system friendly to growth," he said.

More than one third of the plan's funds will be allocated to the economy's green transition, renewable energy, electric public transport and protecting biodiversity.

"This leap will be just the start, the first kilometre of a marathon that will end when all the funding is absorbed by 2026 at the latest," Mitsotakis said.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis Greece's economy Greek cabinet Greece's cabinet Greece's GDP

Greek cabinet clears EU-funded recovery plan, eyeing big boost in growth

Govt decides to remove Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters