LHC issues notice to NAB on Kh Asif bail plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court ((LHC) on Monday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities for April 14 on a bail petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) senior leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

A division bench comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the post-arrest bail petition, filed by the accused.

A counsel for Kh Asif argued before the bench that NAB launched investigations against his client on allegations of money laundering and having assets beyond known sources of income about two years ago. He submitted that the matter was investigated by NAB Rawalpindi first and then it was sent to NAB Lahore. He submitted that the petitioner regularly responded to all the notices, issued by the Bureau in connection with the inquiry, but even then he was arrested him from Islamabad on December 29, 2020 in the case.

He submitted that the petitioner had already provided all record to the Bureau, which had not produced any record of the complainant in the court yet. He submitted that the Election Commission and the Federal Board of Revenue had also complete details of petitioner's assets whereas the accountability court judge had also remarked that the Bureau possessed all record of the case.

He submitted that the Bureau had failed to recover anything from his client which could be connected with allegations of corruption.

He submitted that, under the circumstances, there was no reason to keep his client behind the bars and requested the bench for grant of post-arrest bail to him.

The bench issued notices to the BAB authorities for April 14 and sought reply while adjourning further hearing.

NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and Section 3 of Anti-Money Laundering Act. It alleged that assets of Khwaja Asif increased substantially during the past years, which did not correspond to his income.

The Bureau also stated that Kh Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm, but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The Bureau also alleged that Kh Asif was running a benami company.