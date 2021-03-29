ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Palm edges up on technicals, lower-than-expected production data

  • Palm reverses to end Monday higher.
  • Technical rebound after heavy selldown week prior – trader.
  • Lower-than-expected production data also lent support – broker.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Monday, as lower-than-expected production data and a technical rebound helped prices reverse early losses due to weakness in rival oils in the United States and China.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 60 ringgit, or 1.63%, to 3,752 ringgit ($906.50) a tonne, snapping three straight sessions of losses.

Weakness in commodities across the board weighed on sentiment earlier in the day, but a heavy selldown last week has prompted some technical rebounds in the market, said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

The futures contract also found some support from lower-than-expected production data, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group, adding that the pressure to stay competitive among other oils had dragged prices earlier.

Last week, leading analysts said major vegetable oil prices, such as palm oil and soybean oil, had likely already peaked at multi-year highs in 2021 and while prices were expected to fall, they would not likely collapse.

Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest palm oil buyer, allowed the import of red palm oil from Malaysia, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said in a statement.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 2.08% and its palm oil contract dropped 2.37%. Soyoil prices on the CBOT rose 0.25%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

