Russian offline primary oil refining capacity revised up for April
29 Mar 2021
MOSCOW: Russian offline primary oil refining capacity for April has been revised further upwards, by 7%, from previous guidance to 3.379 million tonnes, Refinitiv Eikon data and Reuters calculations showed on Monday.
The revision follows adjustments to maintenance schedules by some refineries.
The expected offline capacity for March, on contrary, has been revised downwards to 1.779 million tonnes, down by 0.8% from the previous schedule.
