Wasim Khan urges everyone to respect Amir's retirement decision

BR Web Desk Updated 29 Mar 2021

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim has urged everyone to respect Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire form international cricket.

The left-arm pacer made his decision public late last year that he will not be available for selection in the national team under the current management of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

While talking to PakPassion, the chief selector said that retirement from international cricket is not an ‘easy’ decision. “When someone makes such a big decision, then everyone should respect that decision and not wonder about whether that player should take back his decision or not.”

“At the moment Amir has made his decision and we have to respect it. If he hadn’t retired then it would be a different scenario, but at the moment I respect his decision,” he said. “My stance on this issue is very simple. Retirement is not an easy decision for a player — it’s not a trivial thing.”

“Whoever makes this decision and whenever they make it, it takes a lot of effort, a lot of thought and a lot of people are involved in making the decision including a player’s family and close friends,” he added.

Wasim Khan urges everyone to respect Amir's retirement decision

