O Level exams will start from May 10: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Monday that O Level exams will begin from May 10.

The exams were scheduled to commence on May 15. In a tweet, the minister said that the Cambridge Assessment International Education had written to him, requesting that O Level and IGCSE exams be allowed to begin from May 10 instead of May 15.

“We discussed a start date for Cambridge O level and IGCSE exams of May 15 in Pakistan. We would like to ask you now to consider whether we are able to start Cambridge O level and IGCSE from May 10," the letter stated.

"After consultation with provinces/stakeholders we have agreed," Mahmood tweeted.

On Friday, the minister had announced May 15 as the date for O Level exams in the country. He had also announced that Advanced Level exams would be held as per schedule.