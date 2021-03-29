ANL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.83%)
ASC 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
ASL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.74%)
AVN 87.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
BYCO 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.46%)
DGKC 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.4%)
EPCL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.22%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.05%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.01%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.32%)
HUBC 83.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.19%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.7%)
KAPCO 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.48%)
MLCF 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.63%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.75%)
PIBTL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.79%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.59%)
PPL 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.21%)
PRL 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-6.4%)
PTC 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.07%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.96%)
SNGP 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-4.41%)
TRG 156.32 Decreased By ▼ -6.77 (-4.15%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.81%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,790 Decreased By ▼ -117.72 (-2.4%)
BR30 25,267 Decreased By ▼ -781.33 (-3%)
KSE100 44,750 Decreased By ▼ -771.28 (-1.69%)
KSE30 18,403 Decreased By ▼ -318.78 (-1.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European equities ahead at open

  • Investor sentiment was also soothed by falling oil prices following news of progress in shifting a giant cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal.
AFP 29 Mar 2021

LONDON: Europe's stock markets advanced in opening deals on Monday, despite a mixed performance in Asia, as dealers took their cue from Wall Street's record-breaking pre-weekend rally.

Investor sentiment was also soothed by falling oil prices following news of progress in shifting a giant cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose almost 0.4 percent to 6,749.01 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also gained 0.4 percent to 14,805.51 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.3 percent to 6,004.21.

asia FTSE 100 Europe's stock markets eurozone CAC WallStreet Frankfurt's DAX 30

European equities ahead at open

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters