Markets
European equities ahead at open
29 Mar 2021
LONDON: Europe's stock markets advanced in opening deals on Monday, despite a mixed performance in Asia, as dealers took their cue from Wall Street's record-breaking pre-weekend rally.
Investor sentiment was also soothed by falling oil prices following news of progress in shifting a giant cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal.
In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose almost 0.4 percent to 6,749.01 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also gained 0.4 percent to 14,805.51 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.3 percent to 6,004.21.
