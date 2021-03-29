World
'Likely to very likely' that Covid reached humans through intermediary animal: report
- The experts said that the intermediary host hypothesis was deemed "likely to very likely", while the theory.
29 Mar 2021
GENEVA: An international expert mission to Wuhan has concluded that it was very likely that Covid first passed to humans from a bat through an intermediary animal, while all but ruling out a lab incident.
The experts said that the intermediary host hypothesis was deemed "likely to very likely", while the theory that the virus escaped from a laboratory was seen as "extremely unlikely", according to the final version of the long-awaited report, of which AFP obtained a copy Monday before the official release.
