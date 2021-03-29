ANL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.83%)
World

'Likely to very likely' that Covid reached humans through intermediary animal: report

  • The experts said that the intermediary host hypothesis was deemed "likely to very likely", while the theory.
AFP 29 Mar 2021

GENEVA: An international expert mission to Wuhan has concluded that it was very likely that Covid first passed to humans from a bat through an intermediary animal, while all but ruling out a lab incident.

The experts said that the intermediary host hypothesis was deemed "likely to very likely", while the theory that the virus escaped from a laboratory was seen as "extremely unlikely", according to the final version of the long-awaited report, of which AFP obtained a copy Monday before the official release.

