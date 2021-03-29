ANL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.83%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.34%)
ASL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.74%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -6.20 (-6.67%)
BOP 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.2%)
DGKC 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.4%)
EPCL 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.87%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.78%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.07%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.32%)
HUBC 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.19%)
JSCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.33%)
KAPCO 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.87%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
MLCF 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.7%)
PAEL 32.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.89%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.59%)
PPL 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.21%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-6.68%)
PTC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.96%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.29%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.09 (-3.73%)
UNITY 28.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.68%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,790 Decreased By ▼ -117.29 (-2.39%)
BR30 25,273 Decreased By ▼ -775.24 (-2.98%)
KSE100 44,708 Decreased By ▼ -813.32 (-1.79%)
KSE30 18,384 Decreased By ▼ -337.97 (-1.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mexico says COVID-19 deaths likely 60% higher than confirmed toll

  • The government has long said Mexico's real tally of COVID-19 deaths is likely significantly higher than the confirmed toll, which is one of the highest worldwide.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is likely at least 60% higher than the confirmed number, putting it in excess of 300,000, according to government data.

Mexico's Health Ministry showed that by the end of the sixth week of this year, 294,287 fatalities "associated with COVID-19" had been registered on death certificates in Mexico.

That was 61.4% higher than the confirmed death toll of 182,301 given as a comparison in the same table.

That figure did not coincide precisely with a specific day from the Health Ministry's daily bulletins, but more than 25,000 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported since mid-February. As of Sunday, the ministry's confirmed toll stood at 201,623.

The government has long said Mexico's real tally of COVID-19 deaths is likely significantly higher than the confirmed toll, which is one of the highest worldwide.

Relatively low testing rates in Mexico mean that many fatalities are not confirmed, but they may still appear in death certificates as suspected cases, experts say.

The higher death toll estimate was based on a word search of death certificates that mentioned "COVID-19" and other terms relating to the pandemic, the ministry said.

Total excess deaths in Mexico during the pandemic stood at 417,002 by the sixth week of 2021, according to the data.

Mexico's Mexico's health ministry COVID Mexico's death toll

Mexico says COVID-19 deaths likely 60% higher than confirmed toll

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters