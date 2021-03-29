Markets
Shell restarting small crude unit at Deer Park, Texas, refinery
HOUSTON: Royal Dutch Shell Plc began restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Sunday, two sources familiar with plant operations said.
The 70,000-bpd DU-1 CDU was shut on Feb. 14 by a pump seal failure, the sources said.
