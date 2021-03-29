ANL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
ASC 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.08%)
ASL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.74%)
AVN 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.29%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
BYCO 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.29%)
DGKC 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.48%)
EPCL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.22%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.05%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.41%)
HUBC 83.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.19%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.56%)
KAPCO 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.48%)
MLCF 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.72%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.75%)
PIBTL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.98%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.59%)
PPL 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.64%)
PTC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.96%)
SNGP 39.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.07%)
TRG 156.67 Decreased By ▼ -6.42 (-3.94%)
UNITY 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.06%)
BR100 4,791 Decreased By ▼ -116.68 (-2.38%)
BR30 25,280 Decreased By ▼ -768.69 (-2.95%)
KSE100 44,758 Decreased By ▼ -763.81 (-1.68%)
KSE30 18,413 Decreased By ▼ -309.3 (-1.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shell restarting small crude unit at Deer Park, Texas, refinery

  • The 70,000-bpd DU-1 CDU was shut on Feb. 14 by a pump seal failure, the sources said.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

HOUSTON: Royal Dutch Shell Plc began restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Sunday, two sources familiar with plant operations said.

The 70,000-bpd DU-1 CDU was shut on Feb. 14 by a pump seal failure, the sources said.

Royal Dutch Shell Deer Park CDU pump seal failure

Shell restarting small crude unit at Deer Park, Texas, refinery

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters