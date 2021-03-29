Pakistan to launch digital payment gateway soon, Ministry of IT

A world-class digital payment gateway will soon be launched in Pakistan, stated Federal Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui.

The government official while talking in Quetta said that the federal government considers the development of Balochistan as the development of Pakistan.

Steps are being taken to promote research, creative and healthy activities in Balochistan. He said that while sitting in Islamabad, it is almost impossible to gauge the ground realities of the province. Projects have been launched under the Universal Service Fund for network coverage in the province.

The government is committed to improving the IT and telecom industry, which is why the IT industry has been exempted from taxes until 2025, said Siddiqui. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haq are taking special interest in the development and prosperity of Balochistan, which is why the Federal Secretaries have been directed to visit the province and establish better coordination and liaison between the federal and the province, he said.

He informed that talks are underway to reduce the ambiguity between the government and social media websites and to open offices here.

Haris Mehmood Chaudhry, CEO Universal Service Fund, Usman Nasir, MD Pakistan Software Export Board, Mr. Asim Shehryar Hussain, CEO Ignite, Shabahat Ali Shah, CEO National IT Board, Arshad Bhatti, Rector Virtual University were also present on the occasion.