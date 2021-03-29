World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,872
29 Mar 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,872 to 2,782,273, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 43 to 75,913, the tally showed.
