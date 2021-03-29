ANL 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.04%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.34%)
ASL 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-4.07%)
AVN 86.92 Decreased By ▼ -6.08 (-6.54%)
BOP 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.2%)
DGKC 120.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.73%)
EPCL 54.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-3.29%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.78%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.32%)
HUBC 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.19%)
JSCL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
KAPCO 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.87%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.61%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-4.9%)
PIBTL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.98%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.59%)
PPL 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.21%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.64%)
PTC 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.96%)
SNGP 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-4.41%)
TRG 156.60 Decreased By ▼ -6.49 (-3.98%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.45%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,786 Decreased By ▼ -121.61 (-2.48%)
BR30 25,250 Decreased By ▼ -798.91 (-3.07%)
KSE100 44,685 Decreased By ▼ -836.77 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,376 Decreased By ▼ -345.67 (-1.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Malaysia's Feb exports jump 17.6% y/y, beat forecast

  • The median forecast among nine economists surveyed by Reuters was for an 8.8% growth in February. In January, exports had risen 6.6%.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's exports in February rose 17.6% from a year earlier, exceeding expectations, buoyed by higher shipments of electrical and electronic goods as well as commodity-based products, government data showed on Monday.

The median forecast among nine economists surveyed by Reuters was for an 8.8% growth in February. In January, exports had risen 6.6%.

Imports in February jumped 12.7% year-on-year, accelerating from the previous month's 1.3% expansion, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts had expected a 3.9% rise.

Malaysia's trade surplus widened to 17.9 billion ringgit ($4.32 billion) last month from 16.6 billion ringgit in January. Analysts had estimated a surplus of 15.6 billion ringgit.

