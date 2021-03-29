Markets
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises
- The benchmark gained 0.5% on Friday.
29 Mar 2021
Australian shares were poised to open higher on Monday, tracking a strong session on Wall Street ahead of the weekend, while firmer commodity prices are likely to boost oil and gas companies and mining stocks.
The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 49-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark gained 0.5% on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 12,404.64 points in early trade.
Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises
FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today
Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm
Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources
Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day
England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases
PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened
North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards
World urged to donate to Syria after decade of war
Sell-off process of PSEs by PC: Hafeez incensed by ‘delaying tactics’
Read more stories
Comments