ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,215
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
654,591
476724hr
Sindh
264,607
Punjab
212,918
Balochistan
19,497
Islamabad
55,594
KPK
84,609
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 29 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday the third peak of coronavirus is far more intense and deadlier that the previous two peaks, urging the nation to exercise utmost precaution against the pandemic while ruling out the possibility of “complete shutdown of the country” due to its adverse economic fallout.

“We cannot afford to completely shut down the entire country —we cannot close businesses and factories— but what we can do is to exercise utmost caution to defeat this third peak,” he said in a brief televised address to the nation.

The PM urged the nation to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the prevention of the pandemic and wear masks at the public places. “When I was wearing mask, I was safe. I did not follow the precautions during Senate elections and ended up being ill. By the grace of Allah, my wife and I have recovered but this disease is very dangerous —and wearing a mask is one of the best preventive measures against coronavirus worldwide,” he said.

“I know it’s been a year and people are not bothered anymore (about coronavirus) but we have to exercise utmost caution. Hospitals are full and there is shortage of Covid vaccine worldwide. We did not get the amount of vaccine that was committed to us. But prevention is something that is in our hands,” PM stated.

He said the third variant of Covid-19 came to Pakistan from the United Kingdom mainly from people who went to Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

In a related development, federal government Sunday decided to tighten restrictions to stem the alarming spread of coronavirus that has unleashed devastation in different parts of the country.

In this context, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) met under the chair of Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar and decided to ban all kinds of indoor and outdoor gatherings with immediate effect to contain the spread of Covid-19.

These gatherings include all social, cultural, political, sports and other events.

From April 5, there will be complete ban on marriage ceremonies, including indoor and outdoor, the NCOC decided.

“NCOC will provide updated hotspot maps to provinces for enforcement of expanded lockdowns” with effect from Monday (today), said an official statement.

Various options for reduction of inter provincial transport were considered during the meeting and it was decided that final decision will be taken based on the input from provinces, it added.

In addition, 57 more deaths were reported due to coronavirus across the country during 24 hours till Sunday afternoon.

According to NCOC data, 4,767 new positive cases have been reported in the country after conducting tests of 45,656 people during the same period.

The death toll due to Covid-19 pandemic has now reached 14,215 while 595,929 patients stand recovered from the disease.

Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) said Covid-19 positivity rate in Islamabad has touched 12 percent and all kinds of ceremonies and gatherings have been banned. The areas in Islamabad where lockdown would be imposed include Defence Housing Authority (DHA) 2, Sawan Garden, PWD Colony and Bharakahu including Banigala. The ICTA said schools would not be allowed to take on-campus examinations.

The violators of ban against gatherings would be proceeded against, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Mustafa Tanvir said in a press conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus PM SOPs Imran Khan businesses passionate plea plea complete shutdown of the country

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

Sugar crisis probe: FIA summons 40 satta players

Housing finance: PM asks banks to take pro active approach

MoMA to challenge GST on CDC imposed by Sindh govt

BD violence spreads after Modi’s visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

Troops fire at funeral as Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup

Pro-IS network behind Indonesian cathedral suicide bombing

UK ministers reject Sanjeev Gupta’s bailout plea: FT

No military solution to Afghan conflict: FO

UK conglomerate sued over rape allegations by Malawi tea workers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.