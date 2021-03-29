No military solution to Afghan conflict: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Sunday said there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

“We have supported an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive dialogue among the Afghan parties to resolve their differences. Pakistan believes that the Doha process provides an historic opportunity to achieve such a lasting political solution,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement.

“We believe it is for the Afghans to determine their future and we will accept any agreement reached mutually among the Afghan parties—We do also believe that the withdrawal of troops should be orderly and responsible so as not to create a vacuum,” he said.

The statement came in response to media queries on Taliban’s recent statement made in response to the United States President Joe Biden’s remarks regarding delaying withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

