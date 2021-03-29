Sindh reports 282 new cases of Covid-19

KARACHI: Fortunately no death stemming from Coronavirus reported, however 282 new cases emerged when 9,140 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday.

Murad Ali Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on today. He added that till the number death and was 4,491.

The Chief Minister said that 9,140 samples were tested which detected 282 cases that constituted 3.0 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,271,748 tests have been conducted against which 264,888 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.6 percent or 255,769 patients have recovered, including 98 overnight. The CM said that currently 4,682 patients were under treatment, of them 4,337 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 283 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 250 patients was stated to be critical, including 38 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 282 new cases, 113 have been detected from Karachi. While district-wise statistics are as follows, 50 from East, Hyderabad 35, Larkana 26, South 24, Malir 16, Korangi 12, Mirpurkhas 8, Ghotki, Tando Mohammad Khan & Central Karachi 7 each, Tando Allahyar & Umarkor 6 each, Khairpur 5, Naushero Feroze, Sujawal & West 4 each, Badin, Jacobabad, Qamber– Shahdadkot & Shikarpur 3 each, Jamshoro, Sanghar & Nawabshah 2 each new cases reported. The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021