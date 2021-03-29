ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,215
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
654,591
476724hr
Sindh
264,607
Punjab
212,918
Balochistan
19,497
Islamabad
55,594
KPK
84,609
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US govt to expand biofuels forecasts as renewable diesel sector grows

Reuters 29 Mar 2021

CHICAGO/NEW YORK: The US departments of agriculture and energy plan to change two closely watched monthly reports to account for the rapid growth of renewable diesel, a clean burning fuel made from soy and other fats and oils, officials told Reuters.

Surging demand for renewable diesel is part of a larger global transition to green fuels, and could increase prices of crops such as soybeans and canola it is derived from.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) plans to adjust how it reports soyoil used in biofuel in its monthly World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report as soon as this spring, an agency official told Reuters.

The changes would be made only after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) begins reporting more detailed data on the renewable diesel sector, Keith Menzie, an economist at USDA’s World Agricultural Outlook Board, said in an interview.

The EIA is planning to begin incorporating renewable diesel data in its Petroleum Supply Monthly report, with a goal to publish data for January by the end of this month, EIA told Reuters.

The unusual change to USDA’s WASDE report, viewed as the global gold standard of agricultural commodities data, would be an acknowledgment of the strong demand potential for soyoil at a time US soybean supplies are the lowest in years.

“We’re taking our lead from EIA. When they start publishing data, we will add that to the WASDE table,” Menzie said.

“It could be as soon as May.”

Renewable diesel can power conventional auto engines without being blended with diesel derived from crude oil, making it attractive for refiners aiming to produce low-pollution options.

Production of the fuel is expected to nearly quintuple over the next three years, according to investment bank Goldman Sachs, using feedstocks from plant oils and animal fats to used cooking oil.

The USDA’s updated soyoil supply-and-demand forecast would combine use by biodiesel producers and renewable diesel producers to adhere to its reporting confidentiality guidelines, Menzie said.

“This will allow us to be more granular in terms of the energy component and the food component,” he said.

Soyoil use by renewable diesel producers is currently included in a broad category that also includes use in food and livestock feed.

soyoil USDA EIA energy WASDE US departments of agriculture and energy US govt biofuels forecasts prices of crops renewable diesel sector

US govt to expand biofuels forecasts as renewable diesel sector grows

Sell-off process of PSEs by PC: Hafeez incensed by ‘delaying tactics’

Sugar crisis probe: FIA summons 40 satta players

Housing finance: PM asks banks to take pro active approach

MoMA to challenge GST on CDC imposed by Sindh govt

BD violence spreads after Modi’s visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

Troops fire at funeral as Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup

Pro-IS network behind Indonesian cathedral suicide bombing

UK ministers reject Sanjeev Gupta’s bailout plea: FT

No military solution to Afghan conflict: FO

UK conglomerate sued over rape allegations by Malawi tea workers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.