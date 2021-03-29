ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,215
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
654,591
476724hr
Sindh
264,607
Punjab
212,918
Balochistan
19,497
Islamabad
55,594
KPK
84,609
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021
Markets

Didi leans towards NY for IPO, eyes valuation of at least $100bn

Reuters 29 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: China’s top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is leaning toward picking New York over Hong Kong for its initial public offering (IPO), eyeing a valuation of at least $100 billion via the float, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Didi has also discussed the option of listing via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), multiple sources told Reuters, which would involve merging with a blank-check firm that raises capital through a US IPO.

But they said the SPAC option was seen by Didi as less viable given its valuation target. At that valuation target, Didi could raise about $10 billion if it sells 10% of its shares, in what would be the biggest Chinese IPO in the United States since Alibaba’s $25 billion float in 2014.

A fifth person close to Didi said the company is also considering a second listing in Hong Kong if its US IPO takes place.

Beijing-based Didi said it doesn’t have a definite plan regarding its listing destination or timeline.

The sources declined to be identified as the information is confidential.

Two of them said the preference for New York as a listing venue partly reflects concerns that a Hong Kong IPO application could run into tighter regulatory scrutiny over Didi’s business practices, including the use of unlicensed vehicles and part-time drivers.

Shanghai authorities fined Didi for using unlicensed vehicles multiple times in 2019. Back then, Didi responded by launching a campaign to improve safety for passengers.

Another advantage Didi sees in a New York IPO is a more predictable listing pace and a deeper pool of capital, a sixth source said, adding that the IPO could happen as soon as the second quarter.

Hong Kong stock exchange operator HKEX declined to comment on the possibility of a Didi listing on its platform.

In a sign of challenges for ride-hailing firms to list in Hong Kong, Didi’s smaller domestic rival Dida Inc filed for an IPO in the city last October and has been fielding several queries from the exchange, said a seventh source. The queries were mainly linked to matters including business compliance and the company has yet to clear a hearing with the bourse, said the person with knowledge of the matter.

Dida and HKEX declined to comment. Didi’s planned listing in the United States will add to the strong momentum of Chinese companies tapping investors in that market in the last couple of years despite heightened tensions between the world’s two-largest economies. Last year, Chinese companies raised $12 billion in US listings, more than triple the fundraising amount in 2019, according to Refinitiv data.

