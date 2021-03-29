Kane ends England goal drought to sink Albania

TIRANA: Harry Kane ended his six-game England goal drought as he inspired a 2-0 win in Albania in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier. Gareth Southgate’s side struggled to break down the well-organised underdogs until the Tottenham striker netted late in the first half at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana.

It was the England captain’s first international goal since he scored against Kosovo 500 days ago in November 2019. Back in the starting line-up after being rested for Thursday’s 5-0 demolition of San Marino, Kane now has 33 goals in 52 England appearances.

Kane also set up Mason Mount’s second half goal as England made it two successive Group I victories on the road to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. England finish their qualifying triple-header with a clash against Poland at Wembley on Wednesday that has to be billed as a shoot-out between Kane and Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski.