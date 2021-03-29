ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Covid-19 continuously wrecking havoc in Punjab: Firdous

Recorder Report Updated 29 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that coronavirus is continuously wrecking havoc as 43 precious lives have been lost in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Talking to the media in Sialkot on Sunday, She said the details of the decisions taken in the NCOC meeting will be shared with the public today (Monday).

She further said that the corona situation is getting worst day by day and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is committed to strictly implement the directions given from the NCOC platform to the province.

However, wearing mask is mandatory for everyone, adding that those who will not wear mask will be fined and imprisoned up to six months. She said that a full ban on weddings and other public gatherings was recommended till Ramadan and Eid. The government has been directed to take strict measures for the implementation of corona SOPs.

SACM said the strategy of 50 per cent passengers in public transport will be devised soon. She said the Chief Minister has taken notice of the rising prices of poultry and decisions are being taken at the provincial level to reduce the rising prices of sugar and poultry. The government is taking every possible step to control artificial inflation usually created before Ramzan and besides monitoring prices in all the districts, 313 sahulat bazaars are being set up by the government across the province, she said. The government will leave no stone unturned to discourage hoarding and artificial price hike.

Dr Firdous said the price of sugar is being increased by creating artificial shortage and the government has decided to import two lac tons of sugar to overcome the shortage. The government has fixed the price of sugar at Rs60 per kg and the rate of wheat has been fixed at Rs1850 per maund, she said. She said the farmers will be able to sell their fruits and vegetables directly in the agricultural markets now and to discourage the role of middlemen, farmers can also sell their products at Insaf shops.

The SACM said the PDM is like a dead horse now whose command is in the hands of the fake princess. PDM is divided now because of the differences between the PPP and the PML-N, she said. She said that even Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz have sidelined themselves from the stubbornness and immature politics of Maryam Safdar. The government is committed to provide shelter to every homeless person under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. Those who will attack the state institutions to fulfil their nefarious designs will face the same fate as PDM, concluded the SACM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

