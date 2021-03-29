Prices of grocery items up ahead of Ramazan

PESHAWAR: A steep increase in prices of chicken meat, sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits and other grocery items was witnessed ahead of the holy month of Ramazan in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Price of chicken has touched a new peak as available at Rs261/- per kg which was selling at Rs226/- per kg during the previous, showing an increase of Rs35 /- per kg in the retail market, according to the survey. Similarly, it added that the price of a dozen of farm eggs has also increased at Rs180-190 /- which was selling at Rs160/- per kg.

A sharp increase in prices of sugar was witnessed in wholesale and retail markets, the survey noticed. The wholesale price of sugar was Rs5300 /- per 50-KG bag which was selling at price of Rs4700/- while sugar price also increased in the retail market as available at Rs105-110/- per kg.

Likewise, the flour price has also touched a new peak ahead of the holy month of Ramazan. A 20 kg mixed flour bag was available at Rs1100-1200/- while the price of fine flour of 20-kg sac has increased at Rs1250-1300. Meanwhile, the consumers complained about vanishing flour and sugar stock at utility stores in Peshawar.

According to sources, the crackdown launched against sugar mills in Islamabad and Punjab, has reduced supply of sugar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has escalated the prices of sugar in the whole and retail market.

As the holy month Ramazan is approaching fast, the price of potatoes have increased sharply, according to the survey, the potato is being sold at Rs70-80/- per kg against the price of Rs40/- per kg in the previous week in the retail market.

Similarly, it added that the tomatoes price has also increased in the local market which is being sold at Rs60-70/- against the price of Rs40 per kg in the last week. Onion is being sold at Rs50-60/- per kg. Green chili is being sold at Rs120/- per kg.

Ginger is being sold at Rs400-450 per kg, while garlic was available at Rs250-300 per kg, while cucumber is being sold at Rs50-60 per kg, a bundle of radish at Rs30, lemon at Rs120 per kg in the retail market, the survey said.

It added that one-kg ladyfinger is being sold at Rs250 per kg, bitter gourds (Karela) was available at Rs200 per kg, capsicum at Rs120 per kg, arvi at Rs100 per kg, peas at Rs100 per kg, tinda at Rs80 per kg, kado at Rs70 per kg, cabbage at Rs70 per kg, bringle at Rs50 per kg, cauliflower at Rs40 per kg, turnip at Rs50 per kg, French bean at Rs150-200 per kg.

Buyers complained about sky-high prices of grocery items, including species and others ahead of Holy month of Ramazan. Gram flour (baisen), which is most use item in the holy month, was being sold at Rs120-140 per kg against the price of Rs90-100 per kg, while spinach bundle was available at Rs25.

Fruits being a staple food, which is also completely out of purchasing power of common, as prices are sky-high in the local market.

Pomegranate is being sold at Rs200-250/-, Kabul-origin apple is being sold at Rs220 per kg, while locally swat produced apple was available at Rs150 per kg, guava is being sold at Rs100-120 per kg, bananas are being sold at Rs70-80 and R90-100 per dozen, fruiter was available at Rs100-120 per dozen, orange at Rs120 per dozen, strawberry at Rs120-150 and Rs200 per kg, melon at Rs100-120 per kg.

No change was witnessed in prices of pulses/food grains. Good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160 per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80 per kg. Prices of cooking oil/ghee were also remained high-side in the retail market.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180 and Rs200-220 per kg, white lobiya at Rs200 per kg, big-size white channa available at Rs140 per kg while small size at Rs120 per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kg, dal masoor at Rs160 per kg.

Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kg. Prices of dried fruits also touched a new peak in the retail market, which is unaffordable for a people to buy in this winter season.

