Positivity rate remains over 14pc in Punjab for third consecutive day

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of novel coronavirus, as its positivity rate in the Punjab remained over 14 percent for the third consecutive day, while this rate surged to about 20 percent in Lahore spreading alarm among the health authorities apart from putting burden on health facilities.

Sources in the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said that public sector hospitals of the province have been put on high alert after intensification of the third wave of coronavirus. The administration of teaching hospitals, have been asked to keep offices open all week and ensure availability of essential staff even on Sunday. In Lahore, 1233 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. Out of 16,473 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 2330 fresh virus cases and 48 fatalities were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of virus cases to 210,095 and death toll to 6188.

With the recovery of 1245 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 182,596.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 110654 cases and 2530 deaths, Rawalpindi 17364 cases and 981 deaths, Faisalabad 12542 cases and 597 deaths, Multan 10262 cases and 419 deaths, D G Khan 2428 cases and 66 deaths, Bahawalpur 4620 cases and 157 deaths, Gujranwala 5686 cases and 165 deaths, Gujrat 5746 cases and 94 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2975 cases and 147 deaths, Sialkot 4949 cases and 183 deaths and Sargodha reported 4034 cases and 160 deaths.

Health professionals expressed concern over the current wave of the virus and called for immediate steps to stop the spread of virus. They said the situation was turning alarming at a few public sector hospitals where coronavirus patients were facing multiple issues.

Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent admitted that the administration was struggling to meet the requirements of Covid-19 patients. Being one of the major teaching institutes, his hospital was sharing a major burden of patients as the number of cases was increasing with each passing day, he said, adding: "Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are discharging Covid-19 duties round the clock to ensure best available services to patients of the virus."

Former Pakistan Cricket team captain Wasim Akram has expressed concern over surge in corona cases and called on authorities to hit two slaps to the people not following the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In a message, Akram hoped that the people from Pakistan and across the world will be in good health in these testing times. "I had read and seen that coronavirus cases were rising in Punjab, especially in his city Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi; please follow the SOPs. Why are you so stubborn," Akram asked his fellow Pakistanis.

The former fast bowler said that there was also a "plan B" in place for those not following the SOPs. "Plan B" is that the violators should be given two slaps as the people would never understand in a normal way, he said.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting through video link from Multan to review the recent corona pandemic wave and preventive measures taken in this regard.

The meeting expressed deep concern over the persistent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab. The CM directed to follow corona SOPs strictly and warned the no negligence will be tolerated in the implementation of anti-Corona SOPs. He directed the administration and police to ensure the implementation of SOPs to protect the lives of the citizens. All precautions measures should be adopted in this regard, adding that the third dangerous wave of coronavirus can only be controlled with public support.

The meeting was further informed that the numbers of active corona patients have reached 21311 in Punjab.

After NCOC's video link meeting, the CM paid a surprise visit to the Corona Vaccination Center in Mohallah Ameerabad Multan and inspected the facilities being provided to senior citizens in the centre. He inquired after elderly people who came for vaccination in the centre. An aged woman gave blessing to the CM for the best arrangements in the centre. Talking to the CM, the senior citizens were of the view that the Punjab government under his leadership has made the best arrangements for vaccination. They also lauded the role of the staff of the vaccination centre and said that they are fully cooperative and provide guidance at every level.

