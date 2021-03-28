Gwadar Cricket Festival rescheduled

KARACHI: Gwadar Cricket Festival has been rescheduled after the third wave of Covid-19 in the country. The festival is being organized by Odyssey, Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Star Marketing.

The matches will be played between Pakistan showbiz cricket team and Gwadar locals to highlight the importance of peace, tourism sports and development in the region. The matches were due on April 03 in Gwadar Cricket Stadium.

The Gwadar Cricket Festival will give the message of peace, attract more tourism in Balochistan and create awareness for healthy sports in the region. Erum Khan, chairperson Travel and Tour Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Director Odyssey along with Nawab Alam, Manager Pakistan Showbiz Cricket team confirmed this while speaking at a press conference here.

