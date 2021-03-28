Qureshi holds telephonic conversation with UAE minister

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation, on Saturday, with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said a press release. Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed heartfelt condolences from the government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Finance Minister of the UAE.

Offering prayers for the departed soul, the Foreign Minister paid rich tribute to the life and services of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, remembering him as a good friend of Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister of the UAE thanked for the considerate gesture.

Foreign Minister His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan conveyed best wishes for the speedy recovery and good health of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Expressing satisfaction at the progress in bilateral relations, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields, further facilitate the ease of travel between the two countries, and reinforce mutual support in multilateral organisations. They also agreed to continue high-level exchanges between the two countries.-PR

