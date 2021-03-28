LAHORE: A Pak-born American, close aide of US President Joe Biden and leader of the Democratic party, Tahir Javed, has said that there should be no hurry on withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan as it would lead to another chaotic situation. He said Biden was working on attaining perpetual peace in Afghanistan through continuation of peace talks with the Taliban.

He was addressing "Meet the Press" at Lahore Press Club on Saturday. It may be noted that President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has also awarded him Pride of Performance on March 23, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

According to him, he has been in the US politics for a long period and contributing to the well-being of Pakistanis through the platform of Democrats. According to him, he has been assisting his party on the financial side, however, no new assignment has so far been given to him.

He said 150 congressmen had condemned through resolutions the annexation of Kashmir by India. The majority of congressional leaders from Democrats have been advocating for the Kashmiris on account of the violation of human rights. Unfortunately, he said the internal situation including Corona has consumed much time of President Biden. After getting free from the internal issues, President Biden would take up the issue of Kashmir, he asserted.

He said President Biden was in favour of balanced relations in terms of trade and people to people interaction. Biden is a man of words and would follow his commitment towards Pakistan.

He added that he is working on enhancing trade between the two sides besides improving the status of Pakistanis in the US. He asserted that Pakistan's inclination towards China is unconditional. The CPEC is not an issue but still Pakistanis should keep in mind that 25% of the world's consumption is in the US. Prime Minister Imran Khan also understands it and there is a need to increase bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021