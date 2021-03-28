ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'No hurry on withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan'

Recorder Report 28 Mar 2021

LAHORE: A Pak-born American, close aide of US President Joe Biden and leader of the Democratic party, Tahir Javed, has said that there should be no hurry on withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan as it would lead to another chaotic situation. He said Biden was working on attaining perpetual peace in Afghanistan through continuation of peace talks with the Taliban.

He was addressing "Meet the Press" at Lahore Press Club on Saturday. It may be noted that President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has also awarded him Pride of Performance on March 23, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

According to him, he has been in the US politics for a long period and contributing to the well-being of Pakistanis through the platform of Democrats. According to him, he has been assisting his party on the financial side, however, no new assignment has so far been given to him.

He said 150 congressmen had condemned through resolutions the annexation of Kashmir by India. The majority of congressional leaders from Democrats have been advocating for the Kashmiris on account of the violation of human rights. Unfortunately, he said the internal situation including Corona has consumed much time of President Biden. After getting free from the internal issues, President Biden would take up the issue of Kashmir, he asserted.

He said President Biden was in favour of balanced relations in terms of trade and people to people interaction. Biden is a man of words and would follow his commitment towards Pakistan.

He added that he is working on enhancing trade between the two sides besides improving the status of Pakistanis in the US. He asserted that Pakistan's inclination towards China is unconditional. The CPEC is not an issue but still Pakistanis should keep in mind that 25% of the world's consumption is in the US. Prime Minister Imran Khan also understands it and there is a need to increase bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Joe Biden Dr Arif Alvi withdrawal of US troops Tahir Javed

'No hurry on withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan'

Maryam launches scathing attack on PPP

Bilawal says PPP to file review petition against IHC verdict

WHT exemption on plants, machinery: FBR slaps strict conditions on tribal areas' residents

UK and EU agree post-Brexit financial services regulation

220 kV transmission line upgraded: KE to get additional 450MW of electricity

Afghanistan: Pakistan calls for withdrawal of foreign troops

IBI NPFs decline to 3.2pc

Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

Positivity rate remains over 14pc in Punjab for third consecutive day

Work begins at REZ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.