Business & Finance
Volkswagen recalls Audi A3s in the US over air bag concerns
- The recall is expected to affect 153,152 Audi A3 cars built between 2015 and 2020, including the Sedan, Etron and Cabriolet models, as well as certain S3 Sedans.
- The system which detects whether the passenger seat is occupied might malfunction and switch off the air bag even if a person is sitting there, the filing said.
27 Mar 2021
BERLIN: Volkswagen has issued a recall for more than 150,000 Audi vehicles in the United States on concerns that their passenger air bags might not activate, according to a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The recall is expected to affect 153,152 Audi A3 cars built between 2015 and 2020, including the Sedan, Etron and Cabriolet models, as well as certain S3 Sedans.
The system which detects whether the passenger seat is occupied might malfunction and switch off the air bag even if a person is sitting there, the filing said.
Volkswagen will write to owners of the affected vehicles by May 21 and will contact them again once a solution to the problem has been found.
Iran-China sign 25-year strategic cooperation pact
Volkswagen recalls Audi A3s in the US over air bag concerns
Dr Tariq Banuri removed as Higher Education Commission chairman
India’s participation in anti-terror military exercises in Pakistan under SCO still undecided
NCOC to review coronavirus situation as Punjab's active cases soar to 21,309
3rd Covid-19 wave poses downside risks to growth
PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh released on bail
Payment to IPPs in limbo due to NAB investigation
PDM rift deepens as Gilani appointed Opposition leader
PML-N accuses Gilani of obtaining BAP’s support
Global supply chains scrambled: Suez Canal blockage could cost global trade $10bn a week
LoS extensions approved by PPIB board
Read more stories
Comments