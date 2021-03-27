World
Britain says Myanmar violence marks new low after over 90 killed
27 Mar 2021
LONDON: A violent crackdown on protests that has seen more than 90 killed in Myanmar marks a new low, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Saturday, adding that Britain would work to secure a path back to democracy in the country.
"Today's killing of unarmed civilians, including children, marks a new low. We will work with our international partners to end this senseless violence, hold those responsible to account, and secure a path back to democracy," Raab said in a tweet on the crackdown on Myanmar's Armed Forces Day.
