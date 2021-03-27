ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK's Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

  • Local police said bricks, glass bottles and eggs were thrown at police late on Friday evening after a protest on Friday afternoon turned sour in the late evening.
  • Bristol has been a centre of protests against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests.
Reuters 27 Mar 2021

BRISTOL: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday strongly criticised "disgraceful attacks" on police officers after protests in Bristol against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in 10 arrests.

Local police said bricks, glass bottles and eggs were thrown at police late on Friday evening after a protest on Friday afternoon turned sour in the late evening.

"Last night saw disgraceful attacks against police officers in Bristol. Our officers should not have to face having bricks, bottles and fireworks being thrown at them by a mob intent on violence and causing damage to property," Johnson said in a tweet.

"The police and the city have my full support."

Police in riot gear beat back crowds of protesters with shields and batons, Reuters pictures and TV showed.

Bristol has been a centre of protests against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests.

Last Sunday, two police officers were seriously injured and at least two police vehicles set on fire in the city after a peaceful protest turned violent.

Local police said the disorder on Friday followed a protest involving more than 1,000 people. Large gatherings are currently not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"The majority of people acted peacefully, however there was a minority who showed hostility to officers," said Bristol police commander Mark Runacres. He added that three of the ten people arrested were also detained in connection to last Sunday's disorder.

"Officers repeatedly encouraged people to disperse but once the atmosphere changed and people became physical it was necessary to take action."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson British Prime Minister protests in Bristol policing bill Bristol Police

UK's Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

Dr Tariq Banuri removed as Higher Education Commission chairman

India’s participation in anti-terror military exercises in Pakistan under SCO still undecided

NCOC to review coronavirus situation as Punjab's active cases soar to 21,309

3rd Covid-19 wave poses downside risks to growth

PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh released on bail

Payment to IPPs in limbo due to NAB investigation

PDM rift deepens as Gilani appointed Opposition leader

PML-N accuses Gilani of obtaining BAP’s support

Global supply chains scrambled: Suez Canal blockage could cost global trade $10bn a week

LoS extensions approved by PPIB board

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters