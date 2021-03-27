World
Syria says rationing fuel as shipments delayed by Suez canal blockage
- "As we wait for the normal movement of ships across the Suez Canal, which could be an unknown period of time, and to assure basic services continue for Syrians... the ministry is currently rationing some oil products," an oil ministry statement said.
27 Mar 2021
BEIRUT: Syria's oil ministry said on Saturday its fuel shipments would face delays due to a giant container ship that has been grounded, impeding traffic, in the Suez Canal since Tuesday.
The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became wedged diagonally across a southern section of the canal amid high winds early on Tuesday, disrupting global shipping by blocking one of the world's busiest waterways.
Syria says rationing fuel as shipments delayed by Suez canal blockage
