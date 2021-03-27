ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Suez Canal blockage: Stranded Japanese ship likely to be freed soon

  • The Japanese ship was stranded in the Suez Canal, a major trade route connecting Asia and Europe, on Tuesday, disrupting several ships on the Suez Canal, disrupting international trade and sending several companies back to Africa. Done.
Ali Ahmed 27 Mar 2021

A giant Japanese container ship blocking the Suez Canal, which connects Europe and Asia, is expected to be pulled out soon.

According to the Nikkie Asia, the owner of the Japanese ship Evergreen Marine, Shoei Kisen said in a press conference that the ship stuck in the Suez Canal will come out soon and there is a strong possibility that the ship will be pulled out of the canal on Saturday.

The owner of the ship said that 10 boats have been deployed to remove the ship from the bank of the Suez Canal, for which the United States has also offered to provide its naval services.

The 1,300-foot giant got struck in the Suez Canal on Tuesday, disrupting global trade.

He said the company was constantly working to remove and hoped that the ship would be removed by Saturday evening according to Japanese time.

The owner of the ship said that there is nothing wrong with the ship’s rudder and turbine, so once the ship is in the water again, it will be able to move easily.

The Japanese ship was stranded in the Suez Canal, a major trade route connecting Asia and Europe, on Tuesday, disrupting several ships on the Suez Canal, disrupting international trade and sending several companies back to Africa. Done.

The blockage in the Suez Canal affected naval traffic and more than 200 ships were stranded in the Red Sea.

It is pertinent to mention that the 120-mile-long Suez Canal carries about 12 percent of the world's trade, connecting the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, providing a short sea route between Asia and Europe.

Oil prices rose more than 4pc on Friday, rebounding on concerns it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, which would squeeze supplies of crude and refined products.

Japan US Suez Canal Suez Canal Authority Ship Evergreen Suez Canal blockage Suez blockage

Suez Canal blockage: Stranded Japanese ship likely to be freed soon

NCOC to review coronavirus situation as Punjab's active cases soar to 21,309

3rd Covid-19 wave poses downside risks to growth

Payment to IPPs in limbo due to NAB investigation

PDM rift deepens as Gilani appointed Opposition leader

PML-N accuses Gilani of obtaining BAP’s support

Global supply chains scrambled: Suez Canal blockage could cost global trade $10bn a week

LoS extensions approved by PPIB board

Petroleum shortages: SAPM on petroleum asked to step down

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

$1.336bn loan accords inked with WB for 7 projects

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters