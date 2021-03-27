ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
NCOC to review coronavirus situation as Punjab's active cases soar to 21,309

  • Punjab's coronavirus tally has jumped to 210,095.
  • The NCOC will also review the situation in Islamabad and KP.
Aisha Mahmood 27 Mar 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will hold on Saturday a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had announced that the NCOC will hold a meeting on Saturday in which Punjab and KP chief ministers and the Islamabad Commissioner will also be present.

Today's meeting agenda includes a discussion on the rising trend of the virus, state of critical medical facilities, including oxygenated beds, vents and other facilities. The NCOC will also discuss the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures.

Punjab's coronavirus tally has jumped to 210,095 while the death toll stands at 6,190. During the past 24 hours, the province reported 2330 new cases. Punjab has now 21,309 active COVID-19 cases. Whereas, KP reported 953 cases, taking the provincial tally to 83,630.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's coronavirus tally climbed to 649,824 on Saturday after 4,468 tested positive for the virus in 24 hours. 2,137 people have also recovered from the novel virus, taking the tally to 593,282.

