There exist some legitimate hopes

That adviser to prime minister on commerce Razak Dawood appears highly optimistic about India-Pakistan trade resumption prospects. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s two messages have given birth to some legitimate hopes about peace. On March 20, 2021, the Indian prime minister, in a tweet wished speedy recovery to prime minister Imran Khan who has tested positive for Covid-19. Modi also sent a letter to prime minister Khan on the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day, saying that he desires cordial relations with “the people of Pakistan”.

It increasingly appears that sanity is gaining ground in New Delhi. The RSS-BJP combine has finally realized that its belligerence against neighbours has not worked so far, and it will not work in future as well. The BJP government must revisit its policies in relation to minorities, particularly Muslims, in India that are being marginalized through a slew of highly objectionable executive and legislative steps.

Shaista Khan (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021