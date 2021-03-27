ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition leader in Senate: Notification of Gilani widens gap between PPP, PML-N

Ali Hussain 27 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The notification of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in the Senate has widened the gap between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – two major opposition parties, part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

After PML-N’s “strong reservations” over the PPP’s bid, sources within the PDM said that the party has asked its president Maulana Fazlur Rehman to seek explanation from the PPP which it considers as “deviation” from the PDM’s earlier decision that the slot of leader of the opposition would go to the PML-N.

Sources said that the PDM president had also expressed his displeasure over the new “setback” and he plans to talk to the PPP co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, over the situations following PML-N’s reservations.

They said that Maulana would also apprise Zardari over displeasure of the PDM over PPP’s decision, despite, an earlier agreement that the slot would go to the PML-N, when the opposition alliance fielded Gilani as its consensus candidate for the office of the chairman Senate.

“The issue would also be on agenda of the PDM’s next meeting along with PPP’s response also on the issue of resignations,” a senior PDM leader said, adding that party heads under the umbrella of the PDM would meet soon after April 4th meeting of the PPP’s central executive committee (CEC).

Though the PML-N gave its response through a news conference by its secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal in Lahore describing the PPP’s bid of moving an application signed by 30 senators in favour of Yusuf Raza Gilani as the leader of the opposition in the Senate and his consequent notification as “blow to the PDM”, the party’s vice-president, Maryam Nawaz, is yet to respond to the new development.

In a series of tweets, Ahsan Iqbal mocked and congratulated PPP for the “new alignment” with Jamaat-e-Islami, saying: “Siraj-ul-Haq finally aligned his Jamaat-e-Islami with PPP while he [Haq] continued to consider himself as neutral in the Daska by-election, elections of chairman and deputy chairman Senate. Congratulations to both on their new journey.”

In another tweet, he claimed that new alignment is being made to confront the PML-N in the next general elections.

“They will meet the same fate as the PTI’s performance is under attack today. The era of breaking the people’s power by force is over…Pakistan will have to return to its 220 million people, only then the country and its economy will run.”

The PPP, however, with 21 senators in the house, claims the office of the opposition leader as its right with its chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari publicly insisted that the PPP has a right to nominate the leader of the opposition given its majority on the opposition benches.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Asif Ali Zardari Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM Pakistan Democratic Movement Ahsan iqbal CEC PML N opposition alliance Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Central Executive Committee Opposition leader in Senate Notification of Gilani

Opposition leader in Senate: Notification of Gilani widens gap between PPP, PML-N

Payment to IPPs in limbo due to NAB investigation

PDM rift deepens as Gilani appointed Opposition leader

PML-N accuses Gilani of obtaining BAP’s support

Global supply chains scrambled: Suez Canal blockage could cost global trade $10bn a week

LoS extensions approved by PPIB board

Petroleum shortages: SAPM on petroleum asked to step down

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

$1.336bn loan accords inked with WB for 7 projects

ECC approves Rs1bn for ad drive to highlight govt initiatives

Registration for citizens aged 50, above from 30th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.