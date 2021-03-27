KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
Ittehad Chemicals Limited 30.06.2021 20% Interim Cash Dividend 25.03.2021
Bank Al-Habib Limited 31.12.2020 45% Final Cash Dividend 25.03.2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd. 30.06.2021 250% Interim Cash Dividend 26.03.2021
