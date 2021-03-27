Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
27 Mar 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (March 26, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07550 0.07875 0.14988 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08488 0.08188 0.63813 0.07913
Libor 1 Month 0.10913 0.11088 1.01625 0.10300
Libor 2 Month 0.13775 0.14688 1.26388 0.13363
Libor 3 Month 0.19300 0.18663 1.45050 0.17525
Libor 6 Month 0.20388 0.20388 1.23825 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.28075 0.27588 1.06013 0.27588
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
