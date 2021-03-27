Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (March 26, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 26.03.2021 VALUE 26.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.0549% PA 0.6951% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0405% PA 0.7095% PA For 12 months 0.0300% PA 0.9050% PA For 2 Years 0.0300% PA 1.4050% PA For 3 Years 0.0300% PA 1.6550% PA For 4 years 0.0300% PA 1.9050% PA For 5 years 0.0300% PA 2.0300% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 26.03.2021 VALUE 26.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1599% PA 1.5901% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1441% PA 1.6059% PA For 12 Months -0.0864% PA 1.7886% PA For 2 Years -0.0864% PA 1.2886% PA For 3 Years -0.0864% PA 1.5386% PA For 4 years -0.0864% PA 2.7886% PA For 5 years -0.0864% PA 2.9136% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 26.03.2021 VALUE 26.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2989% PA 1.0489% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2736% PA 1.0236% PA For 12 Months 0.2420% PA 1.1170% PA For 2 Years 0.2420% PA 1.6170% PA For 3 Years 0.2420% PA 1.8670% PA For 4 years 0.2420% PA 2.1170% PA For 5 years 0.2420% PA 2.2420% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 26.03.2021 VALUE 26.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1763% PA 0.5737% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2018% PA 0.5482% PA For 12 Months -0.1995% PA 0.6755% PA For 2 Years -0.1995% PA 1.1755% PA For 3 Years -0.1995% PA 1.4255% PA For 4 Years -0.1995% PA 1.6755% PA For 5 years -0.1995% PA 1.8005% PA ========================================================

