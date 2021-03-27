Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
27 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (March 26, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 154.9917
Pound Sterling 212.0596
Euro 182.9367
Japanese Yen 1.4199
===========================
