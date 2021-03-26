ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Senate Democrats introduce resolution to undo Trump-era rules that curbed shareholder voting rights

  • The move under the Congressional Review Act, a 1996 law that requires only a simple majority vote in the two chambers of Congress, allows the legislature to reverse recently finalized rules.
  • Democrats hold slim majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Reuters 26 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: US Senate Democrats on Friday introduced their second resolution to undo Trump-era rules that curbed shareholder voting rights, a move that advocates would herald as a win for investors.

The resolution issued by Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown under the Congressional Review Act would undo September 2020 proxy rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those rules had set new limits on shareholders' ability to call for corporate changes on thorny issues like climate change disclosures and executive compensation.

The move under the Congressional Review Act, a 1996 law that requires only a simple majority vote in the two chambers of Congress, allows the legislature to reverse recently finalized rules.

Democrats hold slim majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

In one of the biggest wins for the corporate lobby under President Donald Trump's SEC chief last year, agency officials raised the bar for shareholders to bring matters to a vote, even as investors poured money into the hands of fund managers using sustainability criteria to pick stocks and often backing resolutions on environmental, social or corporate governance issues.

Shareholder proposals and proxy advisory firms are cornerstones of corporate governance and how investors hold management accountable, and the rules around submitting corporate ballots were aimed to end shareholder proposals that appear on corporate ballots with diminishing levels of support, officials said at the time.

This year, US corporations began fighting harder to keep activist shareholder proposals off the ballot at their annual meetings, partly because of a proliferation of investor demands for racial justice reforms, lawyers say.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden's interim agency chair, Allison Lee, made a pair of speeches that outlined the agency's intentions to review the shareholder proposal process and voting disclosures.

Activists cheered the move, in hopes that Lee's efforts will make it easier to file proposals, and that the SEC staff under Democratic leadership will allow more votes. Lee also said she intended to "bring greater clarity" and reduce the number of unnecessary submissions.

SEC Securities and Exchange Commission US Senate Democrats Trump era rules Congressional Review Act

US Senate Democrats introduce resolution to undo Trump-era rules that curbed shareholder voting rights

Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of Shaheen 1-A ballistic missile: ISPR

WHO yet to receive complete documentation for Sputnik V pre-qualification

WB approves $ 600mn to support expansion of Pakistan’s Ehsaas program

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours

After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport

'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office

Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks

Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden

Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths

O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters